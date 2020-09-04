Two Texas County residents have been named to the summer semester dean’s list at Columbia College.
Joseph Barbagiovanni and Ronald Windle, both online students from Bucyrus, have each earned a spot on the list.
To be named to the list a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The college was founded in 1851 in Columbia and is a private, nonprofit institution. For more information visit ccis.edu.
