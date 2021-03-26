Jearl Dean Tharp, 75, of Salem, Ark., passed from this life on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Mtn. Home, Ark. Dean was born Dec. 29, 1945, to Loren Sevester Tharp and Loar Dalene (Glaspell) Tharp at Windsor, Ill.
Dean was united in marriage to Helen Marie Thomas on Dec. 23, 1977, in West Plains, Mo. Dean spent his working years as a diesel mechanic and served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Dean loved woodworking, building things, and working on “his old truck.” Dean was an active member of VFW Post 9777 in Salem, Ark., and attended the Viola First Baptist Church in Viola, Ark. Dean was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
Dean leaves to mourn his passing five daughters Tina Maree Phegley (Kenny) of West Plains, Mo., Melissa Dawn Rader (Greg) of Pomona, Mo., Spring Darlene Newton of Branson, Mo., Crystal Renee Knight (Daniel) of Glencoe, Ark., and Cynthia Ann Tharp of Newton, Iowa; companion Loretta Mitchell of Viola, Ark.; 16 grandchildren Crystal Moore, Johnathan Johnson, Bryan Tharp, James Walker, Kelsie Tharp, Kila Tart, Lacy Fine, Joshua Newton, Justin Newton, Jeremy Newton, Felicia Bliss, Faith Newton, Cody Knight, Kyla Knight, Kyle Knight and Emily Gifford; many great-grandchildren; six brothers Charles Tharp, Freddie Tharp, Jimmy Tharp (Deloris), Garry Tharp (Darline), Jerry Tharp (Janice) and Keith Tharp (Marilyn); five sisters Elaine Redburn, Betty Tedder (Rollan), Verna Mae Murphy (Wayne), Joyce Snethern (Jerry) and Shirley Holden; and many other relatives and friends.
Dean is preceded in death by his wife Helen, parents Loren Sevester Tharp and Loar Dalene (Glaspell) Tharp, son James Edward Tharp, granddaughter Keylie Vaughan, sister Lela Kay Tharp, and three brothers Edward, Larry, and Terry.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark., with Bro. Larry Ring officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at Barker Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Salem VFW Post 9777 in Salem, Ark. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark. Guests may sign an online registry @www.barkerfuneral.com.
