A curbside hot meal lunch will be offered at the Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The menu inncludes meatloaf, potatoes, gravy, carrots, pea salad and apple crisp.
The lunch is sponsored by Willow Springs Realty.
Call 469-3892 to place an order for pickup or for more information.
