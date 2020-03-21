Adam Heath Cooper, 27, Summersville, and Shannon Lynn Lilly, 31, Summersville, on Feb. 23 in Summersville. Officiated by Nate Cooper.
Shane Douglas Cunningham, 31, West Plains, and Tiffany Rose Holcomb, 25, West Plains, on Feb. 27 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
Blake Nathaniel Smith, 19, West Plains, and Kendra Denise Earls, 24, Pomona, Feb. 29 in Pomona. Officiated by John A. Reese.
Roman Lemoyne Parker, 24, West Plains, and Hannah Grace Tomalley, 24, West Plains, on March 1 in Thayer. Officiated by Troy Vetter.
Berlin Tyler Dewiest, 21, West Plains, and Kaitlin Michelle Green, 19, West Plains, on March 11 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
