A celebration of life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the West Plains Senior Center, 416 E. Main St., West Plains, Mo., for Bennie Paul Decker, age 56, of West Plains, Mo. He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.
Bennie loved life and the light of his life was his daughter and grandsons. A prouder grandpa was never made.
Bennie is survived by his mother Barbara Barton, West Plains; two brothers Larry Decker (Kathy), West Plains, and Rick Decker, Wyoming; one sister Donna Decker, West Plains, Mo.; one daughter Amber Carpenter (Nicki) and three grandsons of Illinois; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his father Roy Thomas Decker, paternal grandparents Fred and Attie Decker, and maternal grandparents Clyde and Ethel Wilbanks.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family or charity of your choice.
