The Howell County Health Department reports 468 people have been tested for the presence of the novel coronavirus, with 451 testing negative. Of the five county residents who have tested positive for the virus, all are out of quarantine.
Twelve tests results are pending.
No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Howell County.
Positive tests: 9,102
Over 3,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 600: St. Charles, Kansas City.
Over 300: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Clay, Greene, Scott.
Over 50: Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lincoln, Pettis.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Lafayette, Mississippi, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 396 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 3,527
Over 800: Lincoln.
Over 500: Pulaski.
Over 100: Benton, Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 75: Craighead, Faulkner, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Saline, Union.
Over 25: Clark, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Hot Spring, Independence, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 83 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun.
