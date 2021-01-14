Roy Coldiron

Roy J. Coldiron passed away at home on Jan. 12, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born April 15, 1937, in the Koshkonong, Mo., area.
He is survived by his wife Fern (McCullough) Coldiron. They met and later married Aug. 29, 1959. To this union was born two daughters Beverly Coldiron and Jo Anne Taulbee, both of Wichita, Kan.; four granddaughters Amy Hernandez (Nick) of Wichita, Kan., Melissa Girdley (Ty) of Springfield, Mo., Emily Coldiron of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jenessa Sponamore (Jon) of Wichita, Kan.; two grandsons Joshua Taulbee of Bowling Green, Ky., and IJ Ray of Wichita, Kan.; five great-grandchildren Hannah Kirk, Lawson Kirk, Ellynore Hernandez and Alyssa Sponamore of Wichita, Kan., and Austin McCutchen of Springfield, Mo.; two step-grandchildren Dylan Girdley of Springfield, Mo., and William Hernandez of Wichita, Kan.; two brothers Jim Coldiron (Ramona) and Larry Coldiron (Diana), both of Wichita, Kan., and one sister Pat Dixon (George) of West Plains, Mo.; one sister in-law Pat Coldiron of Wichita, Kan.; and aunt Wanda Galloway of Salem, Ark.
He is preceded in death by his dad Edward Coldiron, mother Marie Peterson, stepdad Lonnie Peterson and two brothers Gene Coldiron and Dean Coldiron.
He was a member of the Missouri Avenue Church of Christ since his retirement in 1995. He retired from Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kan. He loved spending time with all his family, traveling to other states, fishing, hunting, gardening and going to garage sales and auctions.
He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Isabella Cemetery, Ozark County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains, Mo.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, before leaving for the cemetery.
