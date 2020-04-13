Recent projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), show 1,712 deaths in Missouri by August, up from the previously reported projection on April 6 of 352 deaths. IMHE projections show COVID-19 cases in Missouri could peak April 28, but with each new update, the date has been moving closer to May.
RURAL IMPACT
Partly because of lower population density, it may take longer for the novel coronavirus to spread in rural areas, health experts warn -- in other words, it could take longer for rural areas to see their peak number of cases.
As of Monday, four cases have been confirmed in Howell County, according to the Howell County Health Department.
Per Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations, the names of the people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus cannot be given, nor can health officials identify the patients with any personal information beyond their sex and age.
However, many have commented on social media, wanting to know where those infected individuals might have been and whether they themselves have been exposed.
A QUESTION OF EXPOSURE
To find out how to answer that question, the Quill reached out to Chris Gilliam, administrator of the Howell County Health Department.
“When we have a positive case, we do what is called contact tracing,” Gilliam said. “If we think it serves an immediate health interest we will tell the public where those cases had been.”
He added that the four people who have tested positive for COVID-19 had already taken steps to isolate themselves and were effectively in quarantine at the time of testing.
“The first case, the woman had gone shopping a week before her test and it took about two weeks to get the results back,” Gilliam said. When the news came and was announced to the public, it had been three weeks since that shopping trip. Gilliam noted that, if the virus had been left on any surface, it would have been long dead.
“We want to relay pertinent information to the public," he explained. "We don’t want to give out information that would cause people to panic.”
One reason for this, he said, is the limited number of COVID-19 tests available locally.
“Howell County averages 25 to 30 tests a day,” said Gilliam. He explained that, within the county, Ozarks Medical Center Family Medicine Clinics in West Plains and Mtn. View, and Burton Creek Medical Clinic and Southern Missouri Community Health Clinic (SMCHC) in West Plains all provide COVID-19 testing.
TESTING PROTOCOL
According to SMCHC CEO Bryan Adcock, the West Plains clinic has set aside a separate area for COVID-19 testing and usually keeps 15 to 20 tests on hand.
“When we use a test, we’re sent a new one,” Adcock said. “But we want to test people we suspect of being infected, and so far, we haven’t had any positives come back from the ones we have tested.”
In Howell County, the testing centers offer curbside testing, but it is recommended that people who believe they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms call ahead to schedule a test.
OMC has set up a 24-hour hotline for people to call to schedule a test, 505-7120. According to OMC Media Relations Specialist Kim Wood, a nurse will ask the caller a series of questions to determine whether a person requires testing. If the caller answers yes to any of them, the nurse will give guidance for how to proceed.
The questions: Have you had contact with anyone who has lab-confirmed COVID-19? Have you had a fever with a temperature above 100.4 degrees? Have you had a cough and shortness of breath?
OMC is asking people not to use the emergency room for testing if they are not experiencing symptoms.
TESTING COSTS
“How much do the tests cost?” is a question on many people’s minds, as well. The answer, according to local testing centers, seems to depend on a person’s medical insurance.
When asked about large-scale free testing, Gilliam said he isn’t aware of anywhere in West Plains or the state of Missouri where free testing is happening.
“The federal government has made promises of free testing, but most of what they have been promising has been misleading,” he said. “The best thing people can do is wash their hands, don’t touch their face and practice social distancing.”
The Howell County Health Department has not yet seen any federal funds to support its efforts to combat the pandemic.
Recently, it was announced that Missouri will receive $27.7 million in federal grants for community health centers. Among the 29 recipients in the state, two recipients are local organizations: SMCHC, which received $635,540, and Douglas County Public Health Services Group which received $755,465.
According to Adcock, the money given to SMCHC will go toward offsetting the costs related to the pandemic, such as paying for staffing and tests.
