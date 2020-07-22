Tom Eagleman

A memorial service for Thomas Edward Eagleman, 49, Bryan, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at First Church of God, 1700 Wayhaven, West Plains, Mo. The family will receive their friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday at First Church of God.
Tom passed away July 5, 2020, in Oklahoma.
He was born Aug. 3, 1970, at West Plains, Mo., to Arthur Thomas Eagleman and Katie Lynn Hensley Eagleman. Tom graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1989. He was an account executive at American Home Patient. He enjoyed bird hunting with family and going fishing. He also loved woodworking and making things from leather.
He is survived by one sister Wendy Dixon and husband Ron, West Plains; two nephews Zack Dixon and wife Cecilia, Springfield, Mo., and Derrick Dixon and wife McKenzie, Diggins, Mo.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
