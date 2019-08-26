The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) this week will start holding applicant briefings for local government and nonprofit agencies in 68 counties applying for federal assistance for damage to roads, bridges and public infrastructure and emergency response costs as a result of flooding, tornadoes and severe storms from April 29 to July 5.
Two of those meetings will be held in south central Missouri. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5, a briefing will be held in the Texas County Justice Center, 519 N. Grand Ave. in Houston, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6, another will be held at the Moch Wellness Center, 603 W. Broadway Ave. in Ava.
Seventeen briefings are scheduled through Sept. 6 across the federally declared disaster area. All eligible agencies planning to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are encouraged to attend any one of the briefings, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information.
All Requests for Public Assistance must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the Aug. 28 disaster declaration date, or Sept. 27. Applicants should note that the Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) must first be received by SEMA, processed and then submitted to FEMA by the September deadline, and to plan accordingly.
The authorized representative of each potential applicant should attend one of the briefings in order to register for Public Assistance. Attendees should expect the meeting to last about four hours, and to bring the organization’s DUNS (Data Universal Numbering System) number and Federal Employer Identification Number in order to register with FEMA in a timely manner.
Applicant briefings are not for the general public and there will not be any information related to the FEMA Individual Assistance program, which provides assistance to individuals and families, officials note.
Governmental agencies, including special districts like road districts and water or sewer districts, and nonprofits that incurred disaster-related expenses should attend, including those that are unsure of their eligibility status, from the 68 counties included in the federal Public Assistance disaster declaration.
Included among those counties are Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright.
SEMA encourages public officials and community leaders in the affected counties to share information about the applicant briefings with all potential applicants to ensure they have an opportunity to attend and submit a request for FEMA Public Assistance.
Additional information about more upcoming applicant briefings and the FEMA Public Assistance program is available on the SEMA website at sema.dps.mo.gov/programs/state_public_assistance.php.
For questions call 573-526-9234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.