Four of the five are considered to be in recovery by health officials, who explain that means they are no longer required to be in isolation. No deaths have been reported in Howell County.
If any positives are received over the weekend, the health department will issue an updated report.
Positive tests: 6,625
Over 2,500: St. Louis County.
Over 900: St. Louis City.
Over 500: St. Charles.
Over 400: Kansas City.
Over 200: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 100: Franklin, Saline.
Over 75: Boone, Greene.
Over 50: Cass, Clay, Johnson, Scott.
Over 25: Buchanan, Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Lafayette, Lincoln, Moniteau, Perry, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Newton, Pemiscot, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 262 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 2,829
Over 700: Lincoln.
Over 400: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 75: Benton.
Over 50: Cleburne, Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 25: Clark, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Union, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 47 (Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Miller, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren, Washington, White).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Little River, Montgomery.
