Randal Smith

Funeral services for Randal James Smith, 60, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Pomona Christian Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1960, at Oakdale, Calif., to Joseph Gray Smith and Nata Tiffin Smith. In August of 1995, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Laurie Hoffman. Randal enjoyed farming, was an avid hunter and was taking flying lessons. He was a custodian for the R-7 School District and enjoyed his “Papa Daycare.” Mr. Smith was a member of Pomona Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife Laurie Smith; four children Ethan Smith, Amanda Smith, Christy Huckabey and Joleen Mandrell; seven grandchildren Jodie Lundy, Autumn Lundy, Briana Lundy, Austin Mandrell, Lifaen Smith, Naomi Mandrell and Tymber Huckabey; his father Joseph Smith; two brothers Ron Smith and wife Margie, and Ray Smith; and two sisters Sharon Cheatham and husband Randy, and Shirley Talkington.
His mother and one daughter Layce Lundy preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
