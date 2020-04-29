The Howell County Health Department reports 423 tests for the new coronavirus have been conducted on individuals, with 415 results coming back negative.
Five people have tested positive, and all five of those confirmed to have the virus are no longer required to remain in isolation. Three results are pending.
No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the county.
Effective Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume all written driver's tests and commercial driver's license skills testing.
Road testing for non-commercial license will not yet resume.
For commercial testing, special priority is given to those who have already passed a portion of the skills test, who had an appoint scheduled prior to the suspension of testing, school bus driver older than 70 requiring annual testing and applicants with other essential needs.
Applicants should wear face coverings while in examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will need to be removed for applicant photos to be taken during the licensing process.
An updated list of testing locations, hours and days of operations and phone numbers will be published before Monday online at www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/Root/index.html.
Positive tests: 7,562
Over 3,000: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 500: St. Charles, Kansas City.
Over 200: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 100: Franklin, Saline.
Over 75: Boone, Buchanan, Greene.
Over 50: Cass, Clay, Cole, Johnson, Scott.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Newton, Pike, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 329 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 3,255
Over 800: Lincoln.
Over 500: Pulaski.
Over 100: Benton, Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 75: St. Francis, Washington.
Over 50: Cleburne, Craighead, Faulkner, Saline
Over 25: Clark, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Union, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Hot Spring, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 59 (Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lee, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren, Washington, White).
