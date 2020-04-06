Lena Daily

Lena Marie Preston Daily, daughter of the Late Frank and Lillie Scott Preston, was born on Feb. 28, 1919, at Thayer, Mo., and departed this life April 3, 2020, at Shady Oaks Healthcare Center in Thayer, Mo., at the age of 101 years, 1 month and 6 days.
She was united in marriage on Oct. 1, 1939, at Hardy, Ark., to Clyde A. Daily, who preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 1967.
Lena is survived by two grandchildren Leeann Best and husband Philip of Currituck, N.C., and Ron Roller and wife Kim of Junction City, Ark.; two great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lillie Preston, her husband Clyde Daily and two children Virginia Ann Roller and James Edward Daily.
Lena was a member of the Mammoth Spring Church of Christ in Mammoth Spring, Ark.
She was a member of TOPS of Pine Bluff, Ark., for many years.
Lena graduated from Thayer High School in 1938. She got her LPN license when she was 50 years old after she lost her husband.
She enjoyed crocheting and made baby afghans until shortly before her death.
She will be missed by her family and all that knew her.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
