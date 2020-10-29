With Halloween coming up this weekend, COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Howell County. The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan COVID-19 dashboard for Missouri shows, as of Wednesday, positivity rates at about 34.5 per 100,000 over the past seven days in Howell County, ranked 38th out of 117 counties and at a positivity rate higher than more populated counties like Greene at 21.3 per 100,000.
It should be noted the same dashboard is reporting 529 fewer cases and 30 fewer deaths than Howell County Health Department officials. The Quill has attempted to contact state officials to find out the reasoning, but no response has yet been received.
The state’s determination of the local positivity rate is figured by “deduplicating” tests, or removing test results for those who have been tested multiple times with negative results each time, such as health care workers and long-term care facility residents.
The One for All Missouri campaign, a joint public health campaign of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence and the Missouri Foundation for Health, recommends alternative Halloween celebrations and safer trick-or-treating, taking into consideration Halloween and other holidays are important celebrations for children and their families.
Traditional Halloween activities like trick-or-treating and going to parties can increase chances of catching and spreading COVID-19, All for One Missouri officials warn.
The organization shared suggestions and guidelines: Trick-or-treat in your own house or yard, organize a physically distanced costume parade in your neighborhood, leave individually wrapped treat bags of candy at the end of your driveway, make a face mask part of your costume, have a physically distanced outdoor gathering with a small group and follow best practices for stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Other tips are to repackage candy in bags for trick-or-treaters, wear a mask when opening the door to trick-or-treaters, wash hands before eating any candy and place hand sanitizer near the door for visitors to use.
When trick-or-treating, don't substitute a costume mask for a mask intended to protect against COVID-19 because costume masks are not designed to prevent the spread of viral infections, don't go out if feeling sick, don't gather in large groups or indoors with people of other households and don't provide candy in a shared bowl.
Since flu season is here and symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar, it is also recommended that everyone get their flu shot as soon as possible. By preventing the spread of the flu, the number of people who need to be quarantined or isolated for these symptoms can be decreased, officials said.
One for All Missouri encourages anyone planning to celebrate Halloween to be organized and work together by discussing Halloween plans with family members and neighbors.
Other alternative celebration ideas include free and paid online events for all ages, interests and abilities listed at Eventbrite.com, including craft, makeup and pumpkin carving tutorials, virtual costume parties, trivia competitions, virtual ghost tours, storytelling sessions and magic shows.
GENERAL SAFETY TIPS
West Plains Police Department officials remind the public that, while trick-or-treating, all the usual safety rules apply. Police will also add patrols Halloween night to enhance the safety of trick-or-treaters.
Safety tips from law enforcement officers include crossing the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks and looking left, right, and left before crossing, and keep looking while crossing. They also recommend putting electronic devices down, keeping one’s head up and walking, not running, across streets.
Parents should teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them and to always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
Watch for cars that are turning or backing up and teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
Children younger than 12 should be supervised by an adult while trick-or-treating. If youths are mature enough to be out without supervision, parents are encouraged to tell them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
Costumes can be made safer for trick-or-treating. Police officials recommend decorating costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choosing light colors. Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks that can obstruct a child’s vision.
Have children carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
Drivers are reminded to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods because children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
Police officials also suggest following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safer trick-or-treating, as they relate to COVID-19: wash hands before handling treats, wear a cloth mask and make it a part of a costume, keeping in mind a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, and stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live in the same household.
To keep hands clean, bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol along and use it after touching objects or other people, and supervise young children using hand sanitizer. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when returning home and before eating any treats.
The West Plains Police Department reminds citizens officers will have a large presence in the community this weekend, encourage everyone to report suspicious activity and wishes everyone a safe and happy Halloween.
