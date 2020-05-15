Graveside Services for Devon Keith Massey “Porkey," 22, Dora, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hale Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Massey passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Ozark County, Mo.
He was born Aug. 20, 1997, at West Plains, Mo., to Timothy Don Massey and Amanda Gail Dobbs Massey. He received his education in Oilton, Okla. He resided with his mother in Dora, Mo., where he enjoyed the outdoors, his family and friends.
His passion was to become a professional bull rider and welder. Devon was a natural-born giver, a very selfless soul. Humbled and always willing to help someone in need, even if his actions went unrecognized. He touched many lives in his short time here and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his mother Amanda Massey; his father Tim Massey and wife Jamie; his siblings Jordan Collins, Noah Marshall, Joe Marshall and Levi Massey; grandparents Lora Mae Massey, and Glane and Kaye Dobbs; and many aunts and uncles.
His grandfather Keith Massey and uncles Ronnie, Randy and Brian Massey and Kella Dobbs, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hale Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
