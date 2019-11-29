To honor veterans and in celebration of the 101st anniversary of the end of WWI, through Saturday, the Harlin Museum has on display “Soldiers of the Ozarks: A Military Honors Exhibit” in the museum’s Hathcock Gallery.
The monthlong exhibit pays homage to the bravery and sacrifice of those men and women in military service, said museum officials.
The collective display of artifacts, art and memorabilia offers a perspective on the conflicts of the U.S. military spanning the past 125 years and how they shaped the lives of those Ozarks residents who lived and served during them.
On display for the public are original panoramic regimental company photographs from the Spanish-American War and WWI, military uniforms from all eras and manner of the branches of service, a wartime propaganda painting by L.L. Broadfoot asking the viewer to “Remember Pearl Harbor” by investing in U.S. Savings Bonds, personal medals of honors, Vietnam War artillery shells, recovered documents and snapshots of war-torn Europe from fallen WWII German soldiers.
In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum has planned several complimentary events and activities in line with the discussion and preservation of military history.
At the show’s opening, the Harlin Board of Directors announced the beginning of an ongoing, yet unnamed, project to record the oral histories of those regional residents that have served in the U.S. military.
To kick off the project, the museum is holding a public essay contest asking for entrants to write about their personal experience in relation to military service in 1000 words or less. Essays were originally due by Nov. 16, but the deadline has been extended to Saturday.
The winner will be awarded prizes from the museum’s show cosponsors, Walmart of West Plains and Community First Bank of West Plains.
The Harlin Museum is located at 405 Worcester St. in West Plains. Their hours of operation are from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Private tours are available; call the museum at 256-7801 for more info.
The Harlin Museum is an entirely volunteer-staffed nonprofit organization that works to promote and support the cultural arts through education and preserve the history of the Ozarks region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.