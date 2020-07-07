From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16, the University of Missouri Extension-Howell County office will hold a barn quilt class, with the goal of using the creations to help make a barn quilt trail in and around West Plains.
Materials and equipment will be provided, along with beverages and snacks. Participants should bring their own lunches; seats are limited.
To register, call 256-2931 or drop by the office at 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd.
