The First United Methodist Church of West Plains will hold its annual coat drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 503 W. Main St.
Donations of new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves in all sizes are being accepted, plus new socks and hygiene items.
Refreshments including coffee, hot chocolate, cider and cookies will be provided free of charge during Saturday’s event. Anyone wishing to donate the listed food items may contact the church before 5 p.m. today by calling 256-6167 or sending a message via Facebook.
Donated winter accessories may also be dropped off in the bin near the elevator in the church lobby from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, church officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.