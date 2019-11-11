Helen Dyck

A memorial service for Helen Elizabeth Dyck, 96, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dyck passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 26, 1923, at Goessel, Kan., to Jacob C. Reimer and Agnes Unruh Reimer. On Oct. 5, 1947, she was married at Goessel, Kan., to Ralph Carl Dyck, who preceded her in death on May 9, 2006. Mrs. Dyck accomplished many things in her life, notably she was a registered nurse for 40 years, was a volunteer for Riverways Hospice for 25 years, was active in the Food Pantry and held quilt club meetings at her house. She donated a beautiful quilt each year to Mennonite Central Committee. Mrs. Dyck was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by three children Max Dyck, Bruce Dyck and wife Mary and Jay Dyck and wife Naomi; five grandchildren Jason Dyck and wife Melissa, Anna Zerr and husband Keith, Abbie Pinnegar and husband John, Johann Dyck and wife Stacy, and B. J. Dyck and wife Kristen; 11 great-grandchildren Jaylen, Jonus, Alexis, Breianah, Heidi, Aliza, Jack, Lucas, Emily, Sadie and Camille; one sister-in-law Janice Reimer; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one infant daughter Sandra Lee Dyck, three brothers Milferd, Elmer and Leroy Reimer, and one sister Alice Goerzen preceded her in death.
A private interment will be at a later date in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
