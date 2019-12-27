Rev. Elmer (Gene) Maritt

Reverend Elmer (Gene) E. Maritt, 84, of West Plains, Mo., passed away Dec. 24. 2019.
Elmer was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Olden, Mo., to the late Elmer C. and Ina Maritt.
He was also preceded in death by brothers Glenn Maritt, Jim Maritt, Kenneth Maritt, sisters Shirley Crull, Sharon Ruffin, sons Terry Maritt, Randy Maritt and daughter Sherry Dobson.
Elmer was married to Bonnie (Davidson) Maritt who survives him along with daughters, Denise (Jerry) Gilbert of Colon, Mich., and Rhonda Zaring of Munster, Ind., brother John (Lori) Maritt of Nixa, Mo., and sister Betty Glenn of Battlefield, Mo.
Elmer is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elmer was a United Methodist Minister with membership in the Illinois Great Rivers Conference. He was Pastor to churches in Illinois and Missouri, retiring in 2000. Elmer attended Belleville Area College, Northwestern University and Garrett Theological Seminary.
He was a 32 degree Mason, a Past Master and York Knights Templar. Elmer has donated his body to science through Genesis and he requested no funeral service be held.
Memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 503 W. Main St., West Plains, MO 65775 or to Christ’s Kitchen Samaritan Outreach Food Pantry, 503 W. Main St., West Plains, MO 65775.
