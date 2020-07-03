Poppy’s Boutique is locally owned by self-described “dynamic mother-daughter duo” Angie Komm and Whitney Lawrence, who say they have taken their love for fashion to another level.
For years the two worked in sales for other large companies, moving as their companies relocated them to stores in different states, they shared. Having both grown up in the West Plains area, Komm and Lawrence decided no place is quite like home, so together they decided to create their own unique brand.
Poppy’s, at 1208 Porter Wagoner Blvd., Suite 6, in West Plains, melds trendy fashions with classic style, while keeping quantities small and quality high — but, most importantly. affordable.
“We want to create the best boutique shopping experience in this area for our customers,” they said. “We recently relocated from 304 Washington Ave to our current location at the end of March, and couldn’t be happier with our decision to move.” In May, Poppy’s celebrated its first anniversary.
“We are excited to be back open and able to serve our community,” the duo added.
Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
To learn more, call 417-821-2290, follow @poppys1boutique on Facebook or @boutiquepoppys on Instagram, email poppys1boutique@gmail.com or visit the store’s website, poppysboutique.mybigcommerce.com.
