On Sept. 7, 2019, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcomed home to heaven William “Bill” White to reunite with his beloved wife Elaine and his heavenly father.
William was born Oct. 31, 1935 in Ogden, Utah, to Albert Moroni White and Ellen Maureen (Johansen) White. He attended and graduated from Davis High, Kaysville, Utah. He resided in Utah until 1954 when he entered the United States Navy where he proudly served his country. After serving his country, he resided in California where he met his eternal partner, Elaine Podoll. They were married on May 12, 1967, in Hawthorne, Nev.
The couple moved to West Plains, Mo., in 1969 where they raised their three wonderful children. In 1970, Bill founded White Electrical Service and remained active as a contractor until 2000 when he retired. Bill also served as a city councilman in West Plains, Mo. As an Eagle Scout he enjoyed many years of service in adulthood as a leader in The Boy Scouts of America.
In 2004 upon their retirement, Bill and Elaine moved to Steelville, Mo., where their youngest daughter Dailene Forbes and her family reside. He enjoyed his retirement visiting with friends and attending Steelville Cardinal sporting events. He was always passionate about his love for our country and our military. He lived out his final two years as a proud resident of the Missouri Veteran’s Home, St James, Mo.
Bill was a lifelong devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served his Savior in many positions over the decades.
He is survived by three children who love him dearly and will miss him forever, Dailene Forbes and husband Keith Forbes of Steelville, Mo., Brian White and wife Joanne White of West Plains, Mo., and Cyndi McGrath and husband Mike McGrath of Navarre, Fla.
He is also survived by one sister, Fern (Hugh) Larson, Soquel, Calif., six grandchildren, Kaitlynne Forbes and significant other William Korte, Steelville, Mo., Alyssa Forbes, Los Angeles, Calif., Brittany Paige (Jacob) Lee, Rogersville, Mo., Andrew White, Kansas City, Mo., Ashley (Jason) Hirschfeld, Navarre Fla., Chelsea (Michael) Mayo, Navarre, Fla., and four great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Teagan Hirschfeld, Navarre, Fla., and Carson and Audrey Mayo, Navarre, Fla.
Bill was preceded in death by his eternal love Elaine White, his parents Albert Moroni White and Ellen Maureen White, and three brothers Harold White, Marvin Kent White and Dean White.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville, Mo.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville, Mo. Burial to follow at Cherry Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville, Mo.
