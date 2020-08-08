Christopher Woolbright

Graveside services for Christopher Lee Woolbright, 45, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Blanche Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Woolbright died 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born July 14, 1975, at West Plains, Mo., to Vurna Stowers White. Mr. Woolbright graduated from the Willow Springs High School with the Class of 1994. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with Vanessa.
He is survived by his daughter Vanessa Woolbright; parents Dale and Vurna White, West Plains, Mo.; one brother Richard White, wife Anna, West Plains, Mo.; two sisters Rachell Tomlinson, husband Ronald, Waynesville, Mo., and Jennifer Henson, husband Michael, Richland, Mo.; special uncle Linn and several nephews, uncles and cousins.
His grandparents Virgil and Dorothy Stowers and Harley and Nola White preceded him in death.
Mr. Woolbright lay in state from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Blanche Cemetery and may be left or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.