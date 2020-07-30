Graveside services for William Jr. “Dick” Stanley, 93, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Stanley passed away at 6:13 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born July 29, 1926, at Walnut Ridge, Ark., to John William and Julia Gannon Stanley. On March 1, 1950, he was married at Salem, Ark., to Helen L. Acklin.
Dick had been a farmer in the Howell Valley area for 68 years. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers and helping anyone with a need. Dick was a quiet, humble man who loved his family and others. A special thanks to our grandson, Will, for making his grandpa’s last few weeks happy and enjoyable.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen; his son Gene Stanley and wife Toy; four grandchildren Regina Gower and husband Randall, Selina Stanley, Audrea Ritter and husband Shaun, and Will Stanley and wife Brittany; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; two special brothers-in-law Robert Acklin and Ronald Acklin and wife Marsha; special nieces Connie Riley and Carolyn Girdley and husband Lynn; many special friends including Jackie and Larry Dean and the Grisham family.
His parents; four brothers Clyde, Glen, Cleo and Marvin Stanley; and two sisters Ruby Moon and Ruth Proctor; and several nieces and nephews preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Junction Hill Pentecostal Church and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.