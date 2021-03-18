The West Plains Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The commission will hear a citizen request for a Southern Hills plat. According to Southern Hills Shopping Center owner Ryan Kiser, the 77 acres containing the shopping center has never been formally mapped out, and steps have been completed to do so.
After hearing the citizen request the commission will adjourn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.