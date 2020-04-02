Starting Monday, the West Plains Transit system will stop running its regular routes, and be usable only for those who call to request transportation for necessities, said city officials.
The Thursday morning announcement was made to help prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 disease within the community, said city officials, and brings the service into compliance with the stay-at-home order issued March 27 by the West Plains City Council.
According to the order, necessities include groceries, medications, cleaning supplies and items deemed necessary for the safety and sanitation of a home or business. Essential services include doctor’s appointments, laundromats and services deemed necessary by a healthcare provider.
Social distancing of 6 feet per rider will be required in city transit vehicles carrying multiple passengers. The policy will be in effect through April 15.
Transit officials will continue to monitor the situation and will make determinations about whether to continue regular routes at a later date.
Residents needing transportation can call 256-1241.
