A three-day benefit yard sale will be held for the House of Abigail in Mtn. View at the First Church of God, 205 W. Fifth St., in Mtn. View.
The sale will begin at 8 a.m. daily Thursday through Saturday, and continue each day as long as shoppers are purchasing.
Proceeds will go to support ongoing remodels of the house.
The House of Abigail is a faith-based ministry. The goal, once remodels are complete, is to provide a community resource center to help break the cycle of transgenerational poverty, poor health, teen pregnancy and joblessness, according to organization leaders.
For more information call Terri McBride, 417-247-8533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.