The Howell County Commission will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda includes review and approval of commission records from Nov. 4 through Dec. 31, 2019. Commissioners will also open and consider bids for transporting a load of red dyed diesel fuel for the Howell County Road & Bridge tanks, to be delivered Tuesday. Bids are due at 11 a.m. Monday.
Also at 11 a.m., the commission will review and approve the county treasurer’s semi-annual settlement report.
Any accounts payable that come before the commission will be approved and guests in attendance will be recognized.
