Marlin Sipler

Marlin Carl Sipler, 74, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 1:09 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 13, 1946, at White Haven, Pa., to Merritt C. Sipler and Betty Ruth Lampman Sipler. On May 20, 1983, he was married at White Haven, Pa., to Maria Anella DiRonualdo, who preceded him in death on Oct. 6, 2008. Mr. Sipler was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy. Mr. Sipler loved his kids and grandchildren. He enjoyed going to yard sales and visiting with people.
He is survived by four children Keith Sipler and wife Brittany, Marissa Guerrero and husband Michael, Raymond Sipler and Darren Sipler; and four grandchildren Allie Sipler, Austin Sipler, Maria Guerrero and Ryleigh Sipler.
His parents and wife preceded him in death.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
