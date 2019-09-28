Hello Howell County!
Dry, dry, dry September! What a letdown for so many area farmers after such a wet summer.
The dry weather has allowed the road crews to finish up on their hard surface road repairs, but it makes it difficult to grade the hard, dry dirt and gravel roads. Southern Commissioner Billy Sexton wanted to let you all know that with the completion of chip and sealing, they will get caught up on brush cutting and road grading.
Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron came by the office to discuss the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Howell County. He said flood victims of the April 2017 flood interested in applying for the flood buyout should contact him by Oct. 4 at 255-0515 (the EOC answering machine).
Faye Mueller and Mike Coldiron were voted to attend as employee member delegates to the Annual LAGERS (Local Government Employees Retirement System) meeting in October.
The commission approved abatements and additions of the Tax Assessment for August of 2019 and we also designated two new Private Roads 6316 and 1782. We approved and awarded a grant for the county surveyor Remonumentation Program. This program partially pays for the remarking of 20 county survey corners, helping with property surveys. The program normally pays for 10 corners. I always request more and sometimes get it. We also passed a resolution to promote tourism in Howell County.
The commission rented a computerized oil truck this year for chipping and sealing. The amount of road oil and employee labor time saved with this technology more than paid the lease payment, and if we decide to purchase said distributor truck, the lease money will go toward the purchase price.
I attended the September SCOCOG (South Central Ozark Council of Governments) meeting where financial reports and staff reports of the projects in the seven county service area were given.
I represented Howell County at an event held in West Plains recently where Gov. Parson launched his Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant on the campus of Missouri State University (MSU) in West Plains.
I also recently represented Howell County at the annual West Plains Chamber Legislative Breakfast where 33rd District State Sen. Mike Cunningham and 154th District State Rep. David Evans both spoke about the past and future legislative issues in Missouri.
You may have recently driven by the Howell County Courthouse and Howell County Office Building and saw protestors out front, which happens from time to time. They were protesting Missouri’s Medicaid policy, and not Howell County actions!
I attended a retirement event for Bryan Adcock, executive director of Ozark Action. The commission has worked with Brian over the last 19 years. Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace is presently the Howell County Commission representative on the Ozark Action Board and attended the last board meeting with Bryan as executive director. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
The commission wants to welcome The National Guard 142nd Engineer Company to Howell County.
At 10 a.m. Oct. 4 there will be a Howell County Surplus Auction at the Sheriff’s Office.
Come on over to the Mtn. View Pioneer Days today. I will be helping cook breakfast. You can eat and enjoy the festivities. Also, Willow Springs will have its Bear Fest on Saturday, Oct. 5. Both of these events will be fun!
The flu season is quickly approaching! The Howell County Health Department will be giving flu shots at the Howell County’s Health Department on Friday, Oct. 11 for the general public in West Plains and both in Willow Springs and Mtn. View on Tuesday, Oct. 15. For further information you may contact the Health Department at 256-7078.
Both the Courthouse and the Howell County Offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day.
I want to thank Emily Gibson and Kathy Martin in the County Clerk’s Office for helping me with the preparation of this Howell County column.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CDs are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.