A six-week basic American Sign Language (ASL) class, sponsored by Ozark Independent Living (O.I.L.) recently concluded with 12 people from eight local communities completing the course. West Plains resident Sue Cawthron provided the instruction.
Class members give various reasons for wanting to learn sign language basics. Several have friends or relatives who are hard of hearing, autistic or have other special needs.
One woman said she has a niece who is 8 years old and can’t talk but has learned to sign at her school. Following the class, the woman said, “I already talked to my niece in sign language. It made both of us very happy!”
“I am taking the ASL class to improve communication with my son and his wife, both who are profoundly deaf,” said another participant. “I have learned many signs on my own, but this class is giving me the opportunity to begin to understand their language. Thank you for making this possible.”
Some of the attendees work in jobs with children and adults who are deaf or nonverbal.
“I work with a lot of nonverbal students, and this class has not only benefitted me, but my students as well,” said a teacher who took the class.
Another teacher said, “I work with a 6-year-old nonverbal child. I knew a little sign before, but when we saw she was picking up the words I knew, we felt it very important to learn more for her communication.”
The students also expressed their gratitude to Cawthron for providing the instruction, describing her as an “excellent teacher,” “encouraging” and “a joy to learn with.”
The next Sign Language class has not been scheduled, but typically O.I.L. sponsors two per year. To be put on a waiting list for the next class or for more information, call O.I.L. Independent Living Services Manager Kathy Bauer, 256-8714.
