Funeral services for Anthony Lynn Miller, 5-day-old son of Christopher Miller and Martha Ann Yutzy Miller, Peace Valley, Mo., will be held at 9a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Jonas Yutzy.
Anthony went to be with the angels at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
He was born May 4, 2020, at West Plains, Mo., to Christopher Miller and Martha Ann Yutzy Miller.
Anthony is survived by his parents Christopher and Martha Miller, grandparents Chrissie Miller and Jonas and Marianna Yutzy, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
His grandmother Mattie Miller and aunt Christina Miller preceded him in death.
Burial will be in the Peace Valley Amish Cemetery, Pomona, Mo. Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
