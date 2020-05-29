Bakersfield High School seniors graduated May 22 in a modified ceremony followed by a parade through the city to Paride Park ballfield where they tossed their caps.
Graduates were given a limited number of tickets for their supporting guests, in keeping with social distancing guidlines, and all were invited to watch the festivities' conclusion from their vehicles at the park.
BAKERSFIELD HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020
Shannen Adams
Jay Asbury
Colter Bean
Brandy Belt
Zack Blanks
Drake Clubine
Kailee Collins
Dessirae Evans
Zoe Fisher
Erin Heavener
Brady Ingalsbe
Brandon Johnson
Kenny Johnston
Brady Jones
Garrett McCollum
Josie Modranski
Tony Moore
Cora Newton
Ciarra Osterkamp
TJ Palangi
CJ Schirlinger
Bobbie Reeves
Derrick Robinson
Evan Ryan
Hannah See
Cole Summers
Shelby Summers
Heavan Tiller
Joey Walter
Jacee Whiteside
Chloe Williams
Andrea Yount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.