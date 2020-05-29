Bakersfield High School seniors graduated May 22 in a modified ceremony followed by a parade through the city to Paride Park ballfield where they tossed their caps.

Graduates were given a limited number of tickets for their supporting guests, in keeping with social distancing guidlines, and all were invited to watch the festivities' conclusion from their vehicles at the park.

BAKERSFIELD HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020

Shannen Adams

Jay Asbury

Colter Bean

Brandy Belt

Zack Blanks

Drake Clubine

Kailee Collins

Dessirae Evans

Zoe Fisher

Erin Heavener

Brady Ingalsbe

Brandon Johnson

Kenny Johnston

Brady Jones

Garrett McCollum

Josie Modranski

Tony Moore

Cora Newton

Ciarra Osterkamp

TJ Palangi

CJ Schirlinger

Bobbie Reeves

Derrick Robinson

Evan Ryan

Hannah See

Cole Summers

Shelby Summers

Heavan Tiller

Joey Walter

Jacee Whiteside

Chloe Williams

Andrea Yount

