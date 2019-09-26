Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSM) partnered with Ozark Independent Living (O.I.L.) to provide a critical life-saving disaster preparedness course on Tuesday at the West Plains Public Library, which co-hosted the event.
The library’s community room was packed with attendees to the program, the second of its kind. They listened to CCSM Director of Disaster Preparedness and Response Shea Lane as he outlined the importance of a number of issues associated with what should be done to be ready for a natural or manmade disaster.
At the end of the presentation, each individual/family received a canvas bag from CCSM which included an integrated flashlight and hand-crank AC/DC-powered radio; portable first aid “to-go” kit; hygiene items; Mylar blanket; illumination stick; and other products which are meant to be the basic beginning for each household to put together its own complete disaster preparedness kit.
The information, training and kits were provided free of charge through CCSM’s “Plan.Prepare.Protect.” curriculum, rolled out January 2019 as part of a four-state (Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas) disaster-preparedness collaborative.
Plan.Prepare.Protect. provides disaster training for community groups, with the emphasis to reach out to vulnerable populations.
“Catholic Charities is able to provide our community with this vital resource material, and O.I.L. is happy to help facilitate the presentation,” said O.I.L. Marketing and Independent Living Specialist Terry Hampton. “We are so pleased by the enthusiastic interest on the topic of preparedness in the case of emergency situations. We certainly hope that none of us will need to use this information, but it is comforting to know that people are being more proactive and equipped to help themselves in times when assistance might not be available to them right away.”
The first presentation was held in July.
“Both of the presentations quickly filled to capacity and interest remains high,” said Hampton. “Several attendees on Tuesday said they have friends and neighbors who would like to attend the training. Because we know there are others who could benefit from the information, we are working toward possibly hosting a third presentation before the end of the year. We hope to be able to announce a date soon.”
To be placed on a waiting list to attend a future presentation, call Hampton, 256-8714, or contact her via email, thampton@ozarkcil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.