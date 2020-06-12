Shady Oaks is still regretful to say that there are still no outings as well as no visitors allowed in our facility at this time. We still want to ensure the safety and well being of our residents.
But, if you have family and/or friends who are residents in Shady Oaks, there are still ways to contact them. I know the residents would love to hear from you. For more information, please contact Shady Oaks at 417-264-7256.
Monday was a day for beach ball bouncing and tossing. Residents enjoyed hitting the ball in the air as well as hitting it to the activity director. Bobby Peebles, Gloria Greatz, Diane O’Mary, Paulette Watne, Cheryl Arthurs, Irene Simms, Joann Bowlin and Freda Caldwell were eager to play. They all stated it was good exercise for their arms and it was great to see smiling faces and share some laughs with the residents.
Bible study was a quiz of facts to see how much the residents remember from the Bible. Peggy Flood, Lavern Clark, Diane O’Mary, Traci Bennett and Paulette Watne enjoyed the Bible study game. We all learned a few things about that Bible that we weren’t aware of already.
Tuesday was Bingo day as usual with three blackout winners. Denzil Crews, Eulah Grimes and Cheryl Arthurs enjoyed picking out their prizes. We painted river rocks in the afternoon.
My daughter, Savannah Garrison, went to the creek, at the request of the residents, to collect rocks for them to paint. Diane O’Mary painted a frog. Kathy Phillips painted red flowers on her rock. Paulette Watne used different colors to represent her children and grandchildren. I painted a rock for Traci Bennett that reminded others of a waterfall by using outdoor colors at her request.
Wednesday was move and groove in the courtyard. Staff and residents like to get outside as much as possible. Irene Simms, Anita Platts, Vera Williams, Peggy Flood, Mae Austin, Shirley Honeycutt, Eulah Grimes, Jewelene Grooms, Joann Bowlin, Diane Coonce and Clarence James enjoyed spending time outside. Social distancing is still important while outside. All activities are done while still practicing social distancing.
Thursday was another Bingo day. Staff and residents met for Resident Council and it was voted to have Bingo two times per week. Resident Council is a meeting where residents can discuss things they want to take place, activities to partake in, as well as other areas of their interest. Russell Qualls, Diane O’Mary, Paulette Watne, Lavern Clark and Charlotte Smith met for Resident Council.
Friday, we drew with markers on Ziploc bags. Residents colored Ziploc bags then transferred the color onto paper. Tye dye prints were made on Bible verses that residents are going to memorize each week. Each resident that memorizes the verse will win a prize. David Milburn, Mae Austin, Gloria Greatz, Paulette Watne and Diane O’Mary enjoyed the craft.
We also had a picnic in the dining room due to some residents not being able to handle the humidity outside. Staff prepared chips, PB and J, and bologna sandwiches. Kool-aid was also served. Clarence James, Janice Elliot, Lavern Clark, Diane O’Mary, Traci Bennett, Wanda Hall, Leon Robinson, Denzil Crews, Ray Hall, Lola Neal and Linda James enjoyed the snacks.
Residents will glad to get back to “the norm” when COVID-19 is over. Residents are still trying to adjust to not seeing friends and family other than through a window or door. But staff and residents are holding their heads high knowing, “This too shall pass!”
