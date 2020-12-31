Ethan Haynes and Hannah Strange of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Esme Skyler Haynes, born Oct. 19. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is William, 1. Her grandparents are Tonya and Donald Frankenberry of Waseca, Minn., Nancy Murphy Vickrey of Wayensboro, Ga., and Mike and Tracy Haynes of Mtn. View.
Erika Brown of Willow Springs is the mother of a son, Hudson Levi Brown, born at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 and 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Kim Brown and the late Junior Brown of Mtn. View.
Tyler and Katelyn Martin of West Plains are parents of a son, Mason Tyler Martin, born at 8:25 p.m. Oct. 21. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. His grandparents are Alan and Karla Daffron and Greggory and Pepper Martin of Dora and Dr. Bryan and Tammy Eck of West Plains.
Charles R. Blake of Eminence is the father of a daughter, Preslee Jane Blake, born at 2:52 a.m. Oct. 24. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Jerry and Amanda Blaylock of Summersville and Richard and Jane Blake of Eminence.
Jeremy Kostelnik Sr. and Samantha Collins of West Plains are parents of a son, Maverick David Kostelnik, born 8:19 a.m. Oct. 28. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 and 3/4 inches long. His siblings are Zoey, 6, and Jeremy, 4. His grandparents are David Shed and David Dodd of Houston, Texas, Rolin and Rachel Redburn, and Sandra Kostelnik of West Plains.
