Judy North 

A memorial service for Judy Belle North, 75, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. North passed away at 12:45 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo., after a brave fight with COVID.
She was born Oct. 7, 1945, at Christa Hogan Hospital in West Plains, Mo., to Virgil Henry (Herk) Ingold and Betty Sue Willett Ingold. On Aug. 15, 1975, she was married in Salem, Mo., to James Edwin (Ed) North, the love of her life.
Judy worked for the city of West Plains for many years. She retired as city clerk in 1980 only to return to the city council and mayor pro tem in later years. She truly loved seeing the city of West Plains flourish and she was a mother hen to the city employees. She loved them dearly, as she had been in their shoes.
The most important thing in Judy’s life was her family. Not only blood family, but those friendships that so easily developed into family! This woman truly had a heart of gold and loved everyone.
Judy is survived by her daughter Lisa; her cherished granddaughter Zoi Elyse; her sister Martha Watson and husband John; her cherished nephew Jon and great-nephews Dalton, Dillon and Bentley; “niece” Carla Kincheloe, all of West Plains Mo.; and her Ingold and Willet family from all over. Her Christmas list was long.
Her parents, husband and one brother Gary (Buster) Ingold preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
