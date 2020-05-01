The semiannual business meeting of the Stuart Union Cemetery Association will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Stuart Union Church, 13612 County Road 8110.
From West Plains, go 9 miles south down JJ Highway, then turn left on County Road 8110.
The purpose of the meeting is to go over the contributions made to the cemetery fund and what bills have been paid from the fund since the last meeting. Anyone interested in the upkeep and use of this historic old cemetery is welcome to attend.
he next meeting will be held in October.
