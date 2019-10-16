For the 14th year, the West Plains Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Alliance, along with Ozark Action, representatives from West Plains Schools, rural schools, law enforcement, businesses and other community groups, have joined forces to form a Communitywide Christmas Assistance Program to help those in need.
West Plains’ families in need of assistance can pick up an application form at the Ozark Action office, 710 E. Main St. in West Plains. The committee compiles a centralized database of all who have applied, to help prevent duplication of services and provide the ability to serve more people.
This year’s application deadline is Nov. 29.
Once returned, the committee reviews each application and tries to match an appropriate agency or donor with the family/individual in need. While filling out an application does not guarantee assistance, the committee makes every effort to help each qualified applicant.
Last year, with the help of the agencies involved plus donations from area businesses, individuals, organizations and churches, the partnership was able to serve over 460 individuals and families.
In order for the program to be successful, the committee says, it needs community involvement.
There are many different ways to lend assistance to the program, they said, such as holding a toy drive, adopting a family or making a donation. Committee members stress that monetary funds are alarmingly low this year. The committee explains all 11 different ways to lend aid on a donor form available at the chamber office.
For planning purposes, donor forms are due no later than Dec. 2.
Any individual, company, organization or church who would like to help someone this holiday season can sign up to be matched by the Committee with someone in need.
If a group already has an assistance project in place, its members are asked to consider sharing the names of those it helps with the Christmas Assistance Committee, which will eliminate those names from its master list, and free up resources to serve more people.
For a donor application, call the chamber office at 256-4433.
