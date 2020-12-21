Wanda Pliler 

Graveside services for Wanda Mae Pliler, 76, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Union Grove Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pliler passed away at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Mo.
She was born Dec. 5, 1944, in Crider, Mo., to James Sutten Gott and Sybil Louise Karr Gott. She loved her family and grandkids.
She is survived by four children Ricky Pliler and wife Pam, West Plains, Robbie Pliler, West Plains, Kerry Pliler, United Kingdom, and Kasey Pliler and wife Amanda, Joplin, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother David Gott, state of Kentucky; one sister-in-law Sue Gott, Rolla; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one daughter Rhonda Tackett, two brothers Jerry and Kenny Gott, and one sister-in-law Shirley Gott preceded her in death.
Mrs. Pliler lay in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Grove Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
