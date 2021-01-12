The West Plains City Council will hold a special session at 5 p.m. today in the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
According to the agenda the council will give the first reading of a proposed ordinance to approve a lease purchase transaction to provide funds for refinancing an outstanding lease obligation of the city.
The ordinance will also authorize and approve related documents and other actions in connection to to the transaction.
Before adjourning, the council will then hold a work session to discuss upcoming public works infrastructure and improvements.
