The West Plains City Council will hold its regular city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
Due to social distancing measures, the meeting will be streamed via Zoom, an online teleconferencing service, on the city’s Facebook page.
The council is expected to approve the minutes from the regular April 20 meeting, as well as special sessions held April 30 and May 1; payroll considerations for March 27, April 10, April 24 and May 8; and bills for March.
The council will also hear from Roger Cyr, scheduled to speak about the North Terra Golf Course.
The agenda shows the council will also vote on three bills to become ordinances. Proposed ordinances include authorizing Mayor Jack Pahlmann to execute the first amendment of the Renewable Power Purchase Agreement between the city of West Plains and Evergy Kansas Central; authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Agreement; and authorizing City Administrator Tom Stehn to execute amendment one to a scope of work agreement between the city and Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for professional design services for the Ozarks Medical Center Roadway alternative preliminary design.
The council will also take action on two bid items including No. 2 off-road road diesel for peaking generators and approving an invoice from Cary Stewart Construction for the work on sewer work on Gibson Ave.
The council will also consider approving a liquor license for MMAD Spirits Distillery and is expected to make a decision on the municipal pool and summer sports leagues and consider recommendations from the Planning & Zoning Commission.
To end the meeting, Stehn will give his report.
The next West Plains City Council meeting will be June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.