Susan Lockett 

Graveside services for Susan Louise Lockett, 45, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Homeland Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lockett passed away at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec/ 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 19, 1975, at Kansas City, Kan., to Jack Lee Reed and Brinda Irene Bankston Reed. Susan graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1993 and attended MSU-West Plains. On Oct. 10, 2016, she was married in West Plains to Tim Lockett.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife and dear friend. Her absolute joys were her children and her precious grandson; they were her world. Susan had a sweet smile that would melt your heart; she was loved by her family and will be deeply missed. Mrs. Lockett was a member of Missouri Avenue Church of Christ. =
She is survived by her husband Tim Lockett, of the family home; two children Mariah Roy and husband Tyler, and Malachi Allen and companion Samantha Bruce, all of West Plains; one grandson Micco Allen; one brother Ryan Reed, West Plains; her twin sister Amy Kimbrough and husband Phillip, Peace Valley, Mo.; one niece Allison Kimbrough; and two nephews Brock and Brenden Kimbrough.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
