During the most recent special meeting of the West Plains City Council, an ordinance to allow non-essential businesses to reopen in West Plains effective Monday passed by a 3-1 vote.
The reopening order, passed Friday, is mostly in line with Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide order, with some minor differences. Though the stay-at-home mandate has expired, the city ordinance says citizens shall adhere to social distancing requirements when using shared or outdoor spaces.
The state's order, by comparison, encourages such measures.
Restaurants and bars will also be allowed to offer inside services if social distancing and occupancy limits are in place. Employees who take food orders or serve prepared food to dine-in customers are required to wear a protective mask or work behind a protective barrier.
The occupancy limits require tables and seating to be visibly separated by at least 6 feet between other tables and seating. Bars and restaurants with bar facilities must remove bar stools and bar seating to prevent patrons from gathering at the bar.
Self-serve dining, such as buffets and salad bars will be allowed if the food is distributed by a server or if patrons are separated by at least 6 feet and serving utensils are changed at least every 30 minutes.
Restaurants are also required to use disposable menus or sterilize menus after each use.
Personal service businesses such salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops may reopen by appointment only; walk-ins are not allowed. No more than three people at a time may wait in lobbies and waiting rooms. Patrons are required to wear protective masks as much as reasonably possible.
MASKS AND SANITATION
According to City Administrator Tom Stehn, the masks can be a simple cloth mask or a bandana that covers the nose and mouth.
Retail, commercial and manufacturing still have to comply with the occupancy limits that have been in effect for the last month. In addition to social distancing requirements, the number of individuals allowed in a retail space will be based on the city’s fire code.
A retail location with a square footage of 10,000 or less will be only allowed 25% or less of the building’s fire or building code occupancy. For places larger than 10,000 square feet, 10% or less of the building’s fire or building code occupancy will be allowed.
Nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and assisted living facilities will continue to remain inaccessible to the general public except to provide critical assistance or end-of-life circumstances.
Under the ordinance, all businesses are required to maximize social distancing between employees and customers. Hand-sanitizing stations must be provided at entrances and in high volume areas. In addition, businesses must increase sanitation efforts such as disinfecting common and high-traffic areas and frequently cleaning items which are touched often.
Business travel must be minimized and teleworking and teleconferencing is encouraged.
OFFICIALS COMMENT
According to Police Chief Stephen Monticelli, the city will primarily rely on self-enforcement of this ordinance. Failure to comply, per the ordinance, will be a misdemeanor crime punishable by a fine not exceeding $500 and imprisonment for up to three months.
The ordinance's passage came after a proposal was withdrawn from consideration during a special council meeting held Thursday. A decision was made to make several changes to the proposal after an hour and a half of discussion.
During that meeting, concerns about details in the language of the bill were raised by council members Dr. Josh Cotter and Jessica Nease.
On Friday, Stehn presented the proposal, edited to include revisions requested by council members, and Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Topliff expressed concerns about the strictness of the revised order, saying he thought it went too far. Topliff cast the lone opposition vote against the ordinance. He told fellow council members that he felt that having a stricter order than the state or the rest of the county would be detrimental to local businesses.
After the vote, Mayor Jack Pahlmann addressed the audience watching the meeting as it streamed via Zoom and Facebook and urged the public to use common sense, and practice social distancing and good hygiene.
Before adjourning, Nease requested and received permission from the mayor to read a prepared statement, asking for the meetings to be held with local health officials to help prepare for future circumstances, and with local business leaders, to help formulate a plan to keep the community save and prevent economic distress. No discussion was held in response to her statement or requests.
For more information on the city’s reopening ordinance call 256-7176 or visit www.westplains.net/coronavirus-update.
