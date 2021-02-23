Albert L. Gilbert, 83 of Taylorville, Ill., passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville. He was born on Jan. 19, 1938, in Twin Bridges, Mo., the son of Earl and Eva (Collins) Gilbert.
He married Alicia “Jill” Grimm on Feb. 28, 1970, in The Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Louis, Mo. He worked as the advertising director for A&PT Company, he was the Taylorville A&P store manager and he worked at GSI in the press area. Albert also owned his own business Odorright.
He loved his family, most of all his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and Little League with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Taylorville American Legion Post 72 for 37 years.
He is survived by his wife Alicia “Jill” Gilbert of Taylorville, Ill.; daughters Margaret Durham of Taylorville, Ill. and Dawn (Greg) Army of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son Tim Gilbert and fiancée Donna Hausman of Benton, Ill.; grandson: Zachary (Maggie) Newberry of Taylorville, Ill.; great-grandchildren Carter, Abigail “Abby” and Sebastian Newberry all of Taylorville, Ill.; sisters Linda Webb of Mtn. View, Mo.; Carolyn (Ronnie) Johnson of West Plains, Mo.; Lola Wetzel of West Plains, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 6 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Sr. Rose McKeown officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
