The West Plains Daily Quill office will be closed Monday in recognition of Labor Day, as will public offices in West Plains and Howell County.
Trash in West Plains that is normally picked up Mondays will be collected Tuesday, with no other routes affected.
The post office lobby will be open, but the customer service desk will be closed.
Business will resume for normal hours on Tuesday at all facilities.
