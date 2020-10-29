Burney Ray Peeler was born April 17, 1953, in Harrisburg, Ark., to the late Stanley and Elsie Peeler of the Central community. He passed from this life on Oct. 24, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Burney was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jared Daniel Peeler.
Burney loved people, he was a hard worker but never sought after earthly riches. His treasures were found in the love and company of family and friends, and he had many.
Burney was a carpenter by trade and was known far and wide for his ability to build or fix anything. Most importantly, he used his skills to help many families and churches. Burney gave willingly of his most valuable possession, his time. He loved to sit for a spell and just visit and made strangers feel like friends, friends feel like family and family like his whole world.
Burney is survived by his wife Debbie Peeler of their home in Mammoth Spring, Ark.; his son Brandon Peeler (Kyla) of Marble Hill, Mo.; his daughter-in-law Cathryn Peeler of Jonesboro, Ark.; stepdaughters Amanda Crawford (Mark) of Mammoth Spring, Ark., Shalyn Barton (Sam) of Couch, MO, Brittany Collins (Brent) of Mammoth Spring, Ark.; four sisters Susie Scott (Cliff) of Central, Ark., Alfreida Hollihan (Jerry) of Truman, Ark., Elaine Gibbs (Bill) of Central, Ark., and Linda Madden (Larry) of Tyronza, Ariz.; grandchildren Ava Grace, Tate, Ella Cate, Emmerson, Blain, Keaton, Hunter, Kadon, Sagan, Willow and Creek; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and countless friends.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
