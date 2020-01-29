“A picture is worth a thousand words,” and I love photography so agricultural communications is a natural career choice for me.
My name is Carissa Harmon and I am from Steelville, Mo. I graduated high school in 2019 and attend college at Missouri State University-West Plains. My major is agricultural communications. As part of my education, I have decided to be an intern with the Ozark Farmers Co-Op and take over the social media, and other forms of media, for the West Plains “Go Farm” Market, the American Small Farms Conference and all other events for the co-op.
At Missouri State University I am actively involved as the manager of the volleyball team my first semester. I played volleyball all through high school and it is a part of my life! Agriculture has always been a passion so it was natural that I join the Ag Club at MSU-WP and join in the many activities available. I hope to compete at the state and national Professional Agriculture Student contests next year.
In high school I was actively involved with FFA as chapter president, I was able to attend State and National Conventions, meeting many wonderful people. FFA has helped me grow in so many ways and I l have learned much about business and responsibilities that will take me far in the future. I hope to further my education, move back to Steelville, and meet many wonderful people along the way. Come by Saturday at the “GoFarm” Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Endurance Church and say hi, I would love to meet you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.