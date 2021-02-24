On March 24, Howell Valley School will hold its preschool and kindergarten screenings for the 2021-2022 school year.
In order to be eligible for preschool, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 1st, and 5 years old for kindergarten eligibility by the same date.
Parents must accompany their children to the screening, and need to bring with them their children’s birth certificates, immunization records and proof of residency, such as a copy of a current utility bill. Screenings will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only in the FEMA gym at Howell Valley School, 6461 ZZ Highway.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, only the parents of each child being screened may accompany children into the FEMA gym and through the screenings.
To schedule a screening appointment, call Howell Valley School at 256-2268.
